BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
TOKYO, Aug 18 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were slightly firmer on Monday, riding on last week's rally in U.S. Treasuries, with the benchmark yield edging down to match Friday's 16-month low.
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine on Friday sent the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes to a session low of 2.30 percent, its lowest since June 2013. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
JGB investors were cautious ahead of Tuesday's monthly 1.2 trillion yen ($11.73 billion) 20-year JGB auction, which will re-open the current issue number 149.
Activity was thin on Monday, with trading volumes of the current 10- and 20-year JGBs on JBT, the largest interdealer broker, totalling only 15.5 billion yen and 6 billion yen, respectively, in the morning session.
Contrary to market expectations, the Bank of Japan did not offer to buy any JGBs on Monday under its massive asset-purchase programme.
The yield on the current 10-year JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.495 percent, while the current 20-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.350 percent, its lowest level since mid-July.
In the longer-dated zone, the 30-year yield was down 0.5 basis point to 1.660 percent, while the 40-year yield was flat at 1.795 percent.
Lead September JGB futures moved in an extremely narrow 146.20-146.24 range in the morning session before finishing at midday up 0.07 point at 146.23. (1 US dollar = 102.2700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
NEW YORK, April 18 Sterling jumped along with gold, and stocks and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday, after Britain called a snap election for June, adding to investors concern about geopolitical instability.