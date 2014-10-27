TOKYO, Oct 27 (IFR) - Superlong Japanese Government bonds rose on Monday, firming when the Bank of Japan increased the scale of its buying operations at the longer end of the curve.

The central bank increased the size of its operations in the 10- to 25-year sector to 110 billion yen ($1.02 billion) from the usual 100 billion yen ($927 million) and in the over 25-year zone to 35 billion yen ($324 million) from 30 billion yen ($278 million).

The move was meant to prevent the average duration of the BOJs JGB purchases from shortening from their target of seven years.

The 30-year JGB yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 1.600 percent while the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.300 percent.

Still, market reaction was limited on the whole as the increase in the size of operations was actually slightly smaller than some had anticipated.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.465 percent while the two-year yield remained unchanged at 0.015 percent.

(1 US dollar = 107.92 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)