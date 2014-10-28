TOKYO, Oct 28 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
little changed across the board on Tuesday, as a wait-and-see
mood prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting due to
start later in the session.
An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($25 billion) of two-year
JGBs drew ample investor demand, highlighting the steadiness of
the market under the Bank of Japan's extensive monetary policy
through which it purchases large amounts of debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield and the
20-year yield were both unchanged at 0.465
percent and 1.305 percent, respectively.
December 10-year JGB futures edged up 0.07 point to
146.54, drawing mild support from flagging Tokyo shares and
overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.
($1 = 107.8100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)