TOKYO, Oct 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds edged lower
on Wednesday as investors took their cue from stronger equities
and on news that Japan's $1.1-trillion public pension fund has
reduced its holdings of JGBs.
The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest
public pension, allowed domestic bonds to fall below half of its
portfolio for the first time, a person with direct knowledge of
the allocation told Reuters.
The Nikkei stock average ended up 1.5 percent at a
three-week high amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will reiterate its willingness to keep interest rates low for
some time, while stronger-than-expected domestic industrial data
also lifted risk appetite.
Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it will
suspend the next sale of two-year Japanese government bonds for
retail investors, as yields on the product have reached low
levels and the investment yield has turned negative. This marks
another irregularity that the Bank of Japan's extreme stimulus
is causing in Japanese financial markets.
Market participants reported selling in the 5-year
on-the-run JGBs as well as possibly off-the-run issues on
Tuesday, leaving some dealers with heavy inventory in that zone.
Those dealers had hoped the BOJ would increase the size of
its JGB buying operation for 5- to 10-year notes as it did for
1- to 5-year JGBs and superlong JGBs, but the size of the 5- to
10-year bond buying operation was kept unchanged and the 5-year
sector turned heavy.
The superlong sector remained heavy. Several sources said
domestic investors were suspected of being recent sellers.
The 5-year yield edged up by half a basis
point to 0.120 percent, while the 10-year yield
also inched up by 1 basis point to 0.465 percent. In the
superlong zone, the 20-year yield added 1 basis
point to 1.305 percent and the 30-year yield
moved up by 0.5 basis point to 1.625 percent.
JGB futures touched a fresh record high of 146.61
before closing down 0.05 point at 146.53.
