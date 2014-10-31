TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday, with the recent slow but steady
advance halted by sizeable gains in Tokyo shares.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at
0.465 percent. The yield has declined steadily under the Bank of
Japan's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) policy
introduced last year, touching an 18-month low of 0.460 percent
last week.
The market took in stride a report that Japan will approve a
plan by the Government Public Investment Fund (GPIF) to reduce
the weighting of its JGB funds to 35 percent from the current
level of roughly 60 percent.
Their shift will come as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
has called on the GPIF to reduce JGBs and venture out into risk
assets as a part of his reform initiative.
"There was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction early today as many
in the debt market had anticipated 40 percent (for JGBs) instead
of 35 percent. But it is simply a matter of GPIF selling and the
Bank of Japan buying," said Makoto Noji, senior fixed income
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
Yield-hungry domestic institutional investors are also
likely to absorb debt sold by the GPIF in the long run, Noji
said.
The BOJ soaks up roughly 70 percent of the government's debt
sales under its QQE.
The central bank is set to maintain its massive asset buying
programme as it wraps up a two-day policy meeting on Friday and
keep to an upbeat forecast that inflation will hit its 2 percent
target next year, suggesting no further stimulus is on the
horizon.
The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent, boosted by a weaker
yen and news Japan will allow GPIF to set a higher allocation
target for its equity assets.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)