TOKYO, Nov 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds gained on
Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening as the superlong end
showed sharp price rises after the Bank of Japan's decision last
week to take further easing steps.
The BOJ shocked global financial markets on Friday by
expanding its massive stimulus, increasing its annual outright
purchase of JGBs from to 80 trillion yen ($704.78 billion) from
the current 50 trillion yen.
Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Several regional banks continued to sell JGBs in the 10-year
and longer zones even before the BOJ's buying operations, while
several small-sized agricultural cooperatives and credit unions
purchased 20-year JGBs on expectations that the central bank
will continue to buy superlong JGBs to keep yields at extremely
low levels for the time being.
One fund manager at a large domestic life insurance company
told IFR this morning that the insurer will take a wait-and-see
stance for a few sessions, as yields are very volatile.
The yield on the current 10-year JGBs was
down 1.5 basis points from Friday at 0.440 percent, while the
5-year yield was also down 1.5 basis points 0.110
percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield shed
7.5 basis points to 1.195 percent, after dropping as low as
1.170 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield
dropped 12 basis points to 1.450 percent, after hitting a low of
1.390 percent earlier.
Yields on the current 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year
JGBs are now trading near their lowest levels since the BOJ
embarked upon its unprecedented outright JGB purchases in early
April 2013.
Lead 10-year Dec JGB futures added 0.17 point to
146.70, after ending the morning session at 146.73.
(1 US dollar = 113.5100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)