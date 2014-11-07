TOKYO, Nov 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday, moving in sympathy with an overnight retreat by Treasuries ahead of a closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls release later in the session.

Liquidity-enhancing sales of 20-year to 40-year JGBs conducted by the Ministry of Finance also weighed on the longer-dated maturities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.475 percent, edging away from a 19-month low of 0.435 percent hit after the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing last week.

December 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to 146.40.

Treasuries fell Thursday after a large supply of higher-yielding corporate debt diluted demand for government bonds and as traders remained wary before the payrolls report, which could further bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sometime next year. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)