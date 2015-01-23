TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese government bond prices
surged on Friday after the European Central Bank's launch of an
unexpectedly bold bond-buying stimulus provided a boost for
sovereign debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield sank 6 basis
points to 0.255 percent, heading back towards a record low of
0.195 percent struck early in the week.
March 10-year JGB futures rallied 0.52 point to
148.17.
A regular bond-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan,
through which it will buy a total of 1.18 trillion yen ($9.96
billion) of JGBs on Friday, also supported the debt market.
The ECB took a determined leap into quantitative easing on
Thursday with a government bond-buying programme that will pump
hundreds of billions of new money into a sagging euro zone
economy. German bund yields fell to record lows although the
response by U.S. Treasuries was more tepid.
($1 = 118.4300 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)