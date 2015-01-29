TOKYO Jan 29 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds were mostly flat on Thursday, while the superlong tenor
was slightly weaker even as plunging stocks put a floor under
bond prices.
Japan's Nikkei stock average shed 1.1 percent after
the Federal Reserve took an upbeat view on the U.S. economy and
signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest
rates this year.
The 10-year JGB yield was steady on the day
at 0.270 percent, after wavering between 0.270 and 0.300
percent.
But the 20-year yield added 1.5 basis points
to 1.050 percent, and the 30-year yield added
half a basis point to 1.285 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.06 point to
147.94.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)