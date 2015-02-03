TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese government bond prices plunged on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year JGBs drew surprisingly weak bids, helping to lift the benchmark yield to a six-week high.

The 10-year JGB yield shot up to 8.0 basis points to 0.365 percent, its highest level since Dec. 18, having almost doubled from a record low of 0.190 percent touched in late January.

The Ministry of Finance's auction of 2.4 trillion yen 10-year JGBs drew unexpectedly weak demand, producing the lowest accepted price of 99.42, compared to market expectations of around 100.00.

The tail, or the gap between the lowest and average prices, was 0.45, the widest in almost 12 years. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.68, the lowest since July 2013.

"Many primary dealers' books were damaged after recent market volatility and they were reluctant to bid aggressively," said an interest rate derivatives trader at a Japanese bank.

The market has been hit by lack of demand after the 10-year yield plummeted to a record low of 0.195 percent on Jan. 20.

Few banks would buy 10-year bonds at such a low yield given that they can earn 0.10 percent by putting money in their current account at the Bank of Japan, traders said.

Some analysts said a market correction was inevitable as a rally since December had been too rapid. The 10-year yield fell 9.0 basis points in December, the biggest fall in almost a year.

"I have been thinking that a correction should happen sooner or later. I would say the 10-year yield is likely to go back to 0.35 to 0.40 percent," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan.

The 10-year JGB now stood comfortably above the German Bund yield, which closed at 0.317 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)