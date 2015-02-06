CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower ahead of Fed decision
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3726, or 72.85 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries touches its widest in 10 years TORONTO, May 3 The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, maintaining its recent defensive bias as investors braced for an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady as it pauses to parse more economic data,