TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese government bond prices
dropped on Tuesday after an re-offering auction of long-term
bonds drew tepid demand from brokerages, many of which have been
hit by sell-offs in recent weeks.
The market was also hurt by falls in U.S. bonds on solid
U.S. jobs data last week and on caution over Treasury bond
auctions this week.
Japanese government bond futures prices dropped 0.32 point
to 147.10 while the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs
rose 4.0 basis points to 0.395 percent, rising to
as high as 0.410 percent at one point, its highest level in two
months.
The 300 billion yen ($2.53 billion) re-offering of bonds
maturing in 15 to 40 years by the Ministry of Finance drew tepid
bidding.
"Following the recent surge in market volatility, many
market players' risk capacity has dwindled. Few people seemed to
be building a long position at the auction," said Takeo Okuhara,
fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
The 20-year bond's yield rose 4.5 basis points to 1.190
percent while the 30-year yield increased to
1.410 percent.
Traders are likely to remain cautious until a five-year JGB
auction on Friday, market players said. The benchmark five-year
yield hit a three-month high of 0.125 percent on
Tuesday. It was last at 0.120 percent, up 2.0 basis points from
Monday.
($1 = 118.5200 yen)
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)