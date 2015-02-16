TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese Government Bond prices
dropped on Monday as traders reduced their positions ahead of a
20-year bond auction and as Japanese share prices advanced to
their highest level in almost eight years.
The 10-year yield rose to as high as 0.450 percent
, its highest level since early December, and the
20-year yield rose to 1.295 percent, a three
month high.
Many market players were cautious ahead of 1.2 trillion yen
20-year bond auction on Tuesday as all but one of JGB auctions
in the past month drew tepid demand, triggering sell-offs in the
market.
Both global and Japanese shares rallied as investors were
cautiously optimistic that the European Union would make
progress on a debt deal with Greece, further undermining the
allure of low-yielding JGBs.
Bargain-hunting helped trim the losses but the 10-year yield
last stood at 0.440 percent, still up 2.5 basis points on the
day.
The 20-year yield was at 1.285 percent while the 10-year JGB
futures prices were down 0.12 point at 146.84.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)