TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese government bond prices surged on Tuesday after a sale of 20-year debt drew ample investor demand and gave the wary market relief.

March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.32 point at 147.10 after going to as low as 146.77 earlier in the session.

At an auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($10.12 billion) of 20-year JGBs, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.51 from 3.26 at the previous auction.

The auction result provided the JGB market with relief as all but one of debt sales in the past month had drawn tepid demand following a recent rise in market volatility.

"In terms of both yield level and its relative place on the yield curve, the 20-years have adjusted enough to make them attractive investments. The market is becoming better bid after seeing demand from some buy-and-hold investors," a dealer at a Japanese bank said.

The 20-year yield was down 7.5 basis points at 1.230 percent after touching a three-month peak of 1.315 percent on Monday on caution ahead of the auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 3.5 basis points at 0.410 percent, pulling away from a 2-1/2 month high of 0.450 percent struck on Monday.

The 10-year yield fell to a record low 0.195 percent late in January amid the Bank of Japan's extensive easing policy, through which it buys large amounts of debt.

But the yield has since spiked as the scheme has sucked up liquidity, reducing the number of investors in the market and increasing volatility.

($1 = 118.5900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)