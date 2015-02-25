TOKYO, Feb 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose
on Wednesday, with yields hitting three-week lows, as U.S.
Treasuries gained after investors interpreted Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's testimony as likely indicating a later date
for rate hikes.
The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield fell 3.5 basis points
to 0.335 percent, hitting its lowest level since
Feb. 6. The 20-year yield fell 4.0 basis points to 1.140 percent
.
Several index-linked funds bought 10-yr and 20-yr JGBs for
their month-end duration adjustments.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.35 points to 147.85
.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)