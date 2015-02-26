Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs RBS new remuneration policy
OSLO, May 9 Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Feb 26 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday, with the market relieved after witnessing decent investor demand for newly auctioned two-year debt.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged at 0.335 percent.
The yield has gyrated between a record low of 0.195 percent struck in January and a recent peak of 0.450 percent hit earlier this month, with lacklustre auction results proving a catalyst for market volatility on a few occasions.
Auction results have drawn more attention from participants as lower liquidity, a result of massive debt purchases under the Bank of Japan's extensive easing scheme, has made the market more volatile.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.7 trillion yen ($22.70 billion) two-year sale rose to 4.39 from 4.25 at the previous auction in January.
March 10-year JGB futures was flat at 147.85 after touching a three-week peak of 148.00 on options-related bids, market players said.
($1 = 118.9500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
