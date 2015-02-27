TOKYO Feb 27 Japanese government bonds edged
higher on Friday, as the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations
offset any impact on sentiment from the Nikkei stock average's
rise to a 15-year high.
The BOJ offered to buy up to 400 billion yen ($3.35 billion)
of JGBs maturing in five to 10 years, 400 billion yen in the
3-year to 5-year zone, and another 400 billion yen in the 1-year
to 3-year zone.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs inched down half a basis
point to 0.330 percent.
The superlong zone also marked modest gains, with the
20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.145 percent
and the 30-year yield also losing 1 basis point
to 1.415 percent.
The Nikkei got a lift from data showing Japan's industrial
output rose 4.0 percent in January from the previous month,
surpassing already strong expectations of 2.7 percent growth.
But other data added up to a mixed picture, revealing a rise
in the unemployment rate last month and a drop in spending and
retail sales. Core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in January
from a year earlier, slightly less than economists' median
estimate for a 2.3 percent annual gain.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.05
point at 147.90.
($1 = 119.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)