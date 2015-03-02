TOKYO, March 2 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Monday as investors prepared for the following day's
monthly auction of 10-year JGBs, with the Bank of Japan's
bond-buying operations providing some support to the market.
The BOJ offered to buy 50 billion yen ($417 million) of JGBs
maturing in one year, 240 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year
zone and another 140 billion yen maturing in more than 25 years
under its massive JGB purchase programme.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 1 basis point to
0.345 percent.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose half a basis
point to 1.155 percent, while the 30-year yield
rose 1.5 basis points to 1.435 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures contract closed down 0.03
point at 147.87.
($1 = 119.9400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Alan Raybould)