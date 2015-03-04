TOKYO, March 4 Japanese government bond prices
were lower across the board on Wednesday in response to
overnight weakness in U.S. Treasuries, although strong results
in the Bank of Japan's debt buying operation helped trim losses.
The BOJ bought one- to 10-year debt and the firm operation
results released later in the session calmed sentiment bruised
by Tuesday's lacklustre 10-year auction.
The central bank regularly buys large amounts of debt as
part of its extensive easing scheme.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up half a
basis point at 0.405 percent after rising to 0.420 percent.
The super long zone lagged, with the 20-year yield
up 2.5 basis points at 1.230 percent, as traders
were wary ahead of Thursday's 30-year debt sale.
March 10-year futures were flat at 147.59 following
a drop to 147.47.
Treasuries fell overnight, coming under pressure from
corporate debt supply.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)