TOKYO, March 5 Japanese government bonds
recouped early losses on Thursday, with the superlongs
outperforming after demand at a 30-year sale was not as bad as
some investors had feared.
The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($5.84
billion) of 30-year JGBs with a 1.5 percent coupon.
The lowest accepted price was 99.45, while the tail narrowed
to 0.34 from the previous sale's 0.54. The bid-to-cover ratio
improved to 3.76 to from 2.67 last month.
The 20-year yield shed 3.5 basis points to 1.180 percent
, while the 30-year yield skidded 5.5 basis points
to 1.450 percent.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell half a basis point
to 0.400 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
contract edged down 0.05 point to 147.54.
Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi said in a speech
to business leaders on Thursday it is technically possible for
the central bank to keep buying JGBs for the time being, but it
must be mindful of whether the current pace of buying can be
sustained.
Kiuchi, who has been a lone proponent of making the BOJ's 2
percent inflation target a long-term goal without a deadline,
also said that an appropriate level of inflation for Japan now
is lower than the target.
"If the BOJ strengthens monetary easing excessively to push
up prices in a short period of time to a level beyond what is
justified by the economy's growth potential, this could
destabilise economic activity and prices," Kiuchi said in
Maebashi, a city north of Tokyo.
($1 = 119.8100 yen)
