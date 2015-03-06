TOKYO, March 6 Japanese government bond yields
declined mildly on Friday as the investors took heart after
seeing strong results at the Bank of Japan's regular debt
purchasing operation.
The BOJ bought government debt with maturities of one year
to over 25 years. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part
of its extensive quantitative easing scheme.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2 basis
points to 0.380 percent and the 20-year yield was
down 2.5 basis points at 1.155 percent.
A decline by Tokyo's Nikkei also helped JGBs,
although caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
later limited the decline in yields.
Details of the European Central Bank's debt-buying programme
unveiled overnight were in line with expectations and had little
impact on JGBs, market players said.
Euro zone bond yields fell further and the euro hit its
weakest against the dollar in more than 11 years on Thursday
after ECB President Mario Draghi put flesh on the bones of a
trillion-euro-plus scheme that has already sent euro zone
government borrowing costs to record lows.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)