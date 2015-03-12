TOKYO, March 12 Japanese government bond yields
tracked declines in their euro zone and U.S. counterparts on
Thursday, with a firm outcome to a five-year debt auction also
favouring the market.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5
basis points to 0.380 percent, pulling further away from a
four-month peak of 0.470 percent on Tuesday.
The 20-year yield dropped 3.5 basis points to
1.195 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.7
trillion yen ($22.23 billion) five-year JGB auction rose to
3.64 from 3.29 at the previous auction last month, underscoring
decent investor demand.
Weak debt auctions have shaken the JGB market several times
this year, as investor demand has sometimes proved inconsistent
amid wide price swings - a consequence of lower liquidity caused
by the Bank of Japan's extensive bond-buying scheme.
The launch of the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
bond buying scheme this week has driven many euro zone yields
deeper into negative territory and others to all-time lows.
U.S. Treasuries also experienced yield declines overnight,
helped by strong foreign investor bids for new 10-year notes.
($1 = 121.4800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)