TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Friday as profit taking set in following the previous
day's surge, with a rally in Tokyo shares also denting the
appeal of safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5
basis points to 0.400 percent after declining 3 basis points the
previous day on a broad drop in euro zone and U.S. Treasury debt
yields.
June 10-year JGB futures shed 0.21 point to 147.18.
Although the immediate market impact was limited, the Bank
of Japan excluded off-the-run No. 337 10-year JGBs, a relatively
new issue auctioned in January, from the list of bonds it buys
at its regular debt-buying operations.
Market players said the BOJ appeared to be attempting to
address some of the imbalances caused in the market by its
extensive debt-buying scheme, which has sucked up liquidity.
Underpinned by fresh fund inflows unleashed by the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing, the Nikkei surged
above the 19,000 threshold for the first time since April 2000.
