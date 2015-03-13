TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday as profit taking set in following the previous day's surge, with a rally in Tokyo shares also denting the appeal of safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.400 percent after declining 3 basis points the previous day on a broad drop in euro zone and U.S. Treasury debt yields.

June 10-year JGB futures shed 0.21 point to 147.18.

Although the immediate market impact was limited, the Bank of Japan excluded off-the-run No. 337 10-year JGBs, a relatively new issue auctioned in January, from the list of bonds it buys at its regular debt-buying operations.

Market players said the BOJ appeared to be attempting to address some of the imbalances caused in the market by its extensive debt-buying scheme, which has sucked up liquidity.

Underpinned by fresh fund inflows unleashed by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing, the Nikkei surged above the 19,000 threshold for the first time since April 2000.

