TOKYO, April 13 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, giving up early gains as brokers sold 20-year bonds ahead of an auction later in the week.

The 10-year JGB futures ended 0.01 point down at 147.72 , with trade volume one of the lowest so far this year.

They were slightly firmer in early trade, tracking gains in U.S. bonds on Friday.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.130 percent ahead of Thursday's auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($10 billion) 20-year JGBs while The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent.

In contrast, the five-year JGBs were solid with their yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.090 percent even ahead of Tuesday's five-year JGB auction.

Market players see strong auction results as the Ministry of Finance has reduced the issue amount to 2.5 trillion yen this month from 2.7 trillion yen until March.

($1 = 120.6100 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)