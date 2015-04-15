GLOBAL MARKETS-Hi-tech leads Asia shares near 2-year high despite soft China, U.S. data
TOKYO, April 15 Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Wednesday ahead of the next session's 20-year sale, underpinned by the Bank of Japan's buying operations.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.14 billion) worth of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 375 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its massive JGB purchase programme.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion of 20-year JGBs, reopening issue number 152 with a coupon of 1.2 percent.
The benchmark 10-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.325 percent.
Superlong JGBs edged higher, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis points to 1.090 percent and the 30-year yield shedding two basis points to 1.340 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.02 point at 147.85. ($1 = 119.4700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
