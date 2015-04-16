TOKYO, April 16 Benchmark Japanese government bonds slipped slightly on Thursday but were well off their session low after solid demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.325 percent, after earlier rising to a nearly one-week high of 0.350 percent

Superlong JGBs outperformed, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.075 percent after earlier rising as high as 1.105 percent. The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.315 percent, from an earlier high of 1.325 percent.

The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($10.05 billion) of 20-year JGBs, reopening issue number 152 with a coupon of 1.2 percent. It sold 1.0987 trillion at a lowest accepted price of 102.00, slightly better than some market participants had expected. The tail between the average and accepted lowest prices narrowed to 0.11, from 0.21 at last month's sale.

June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.05 point at 147.80, after a volatile session in which they fell as low as 147.47 at one point early in the afternoon, compared to their morning close of 147.88.

