TOKYO, April 16 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds slipped slightly on Thursday but were well off their
session low after solid demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs.
The benchmark 10-year yield inched up half a
basis point to 0.325 percent, after earlier rising to a nearly
one-week high of 0.350 percent
Superlong JGBs outperformed, with the 20-year yield
falling 1 basis point to 1.075 percent after
earlier rising as high as 1.105 percent. The 30-year yield
fell 2.5 basis points to 1.315 percent, from an
earlier high of 1.325 percent.
The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen ($10.05
billion) of 20-year JGBs, reopening issue number 152 with a
coupon of 1.2 percent. It sold 1.0987 trillion at a lowest
accepted price of 102.00, slightly better than some market
participants had expected. The tail between the average and
accepted lowest prices narrowed to 0.11, from 0.21 at last
month's sale.
June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.05 point at
147.80, after a volatile session in which they fell as low as
147.47 at one point early in the afternoon, compared to their
morning close of 147.88.
($1 = 119.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)