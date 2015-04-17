TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as the market took heart from firm results in the Bank of Japan's debt-buying operation.

Declines in U.S. and euro zone sovereign debt yields also boosted JGBs, which saw its benchmark 10-year yield drop as far as 0.300 percent, its lowest in three weeks.

The two-year yield dipped half a basis point to zero percent. The 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.295 percent.

The BOJ bought 780 billion yen ($6.56 billion) of JGBs on Friday, of which 240 billion yen were for debt with remaining maturities of 25 years or longer.

The purchase was part of the central bank's monetary easing scheme, through which it regularly buys large amounts of debt.

Yields on top-rated euro zone bonds fell to record lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank quashed talk it might end its asset purchases early, while concern over Greece spurred a hunt for safe-haven debt. ($1 = 118.9600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)