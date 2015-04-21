TOKYO, April 21 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday after firm liquidity-enhancing auction results helped the market trim earlier modest losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.305 percent after hitting 0.315 percent earlier. The 20-year yield edged up half a basis point to 1.05 percent.

Analysts said the recent Greek debt woes were likely to keep safe-havens such as JGBs in demand and limit any potential losses.

The finance ministry offered 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) of off-the-run 10-year and 20-year JGBs on Tuesday in a sale designed to enhance market liquidity.

JGBs had slipped earlier in the session, weighed down by an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries. U.S. debt prices fell on Monday as a bounce in Wall Street shares reduced demand for bonds.

($1 = 119.41 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)