TOKYO, April 28 Japanese government bond prices
edged down ahead of an upcoming Bank of Japan meeting amid some
ebb in expectations that the central bank will further ease
monetary policy.
The BOJ policy board meets on Thursday, a day after a
Japanese national holiday during which the financial markets
will be closed.
The central bank may cut its inflation forecast, but is
expected to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus, sources
have told Reuters.
The JGB market took a downgrade to Japan's credit rating by
Fitch Ratings in its stride, as the decision was well
anticipated.
Fitch Ratings late on Monday downgraded Japan by one notch
to A after the government failed to take steps in this fiscal
year's budget to offset a delay in a sales tax increase. The
outlook is stable.
The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis
point to 0.305 percent, edging away from a 2-1/2 month low of
0.280 percent struck late last week.
The two-year yield stood unchanged at -0.005
percent after Tuesday's auction of the maturity was well
received by investors.
