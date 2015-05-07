TOKYO May 7 Japanese government bond prices
tumbled on Thursday, with benchmark futures posting their
biggest daily drop in two years, hit by falls in European and
U.S. bonds this week while Japanese markets were shut for
holidays.
The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.73 point to 146.77
, the biggest fall since May 2013, while the benchmark
10-year cash JGB yield rose to a two-month high of 0.435 percent
.
Relentless falls in German Bunds, other European bonds and
U.S. Treasuries worried investors, as a rally in JGBs in the
past couple of months had been driven by foreign investors
shifting funds to JGBs from low-yielding European bonds.
Signs of a pick-up in the European economy, a warning from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on a rise in long-term
yields, and firmness in oil prices are among the factors blamed
for triggering a bond sell-off around the world.
But losses in JGBs were limited compared to other markets,
in part because many Japanese investors were ready to buy them
on dips.
The 10-year JGB yield was last 0.430 percent, up 7.0 basis
points from the previous close on Friday, before Japan's Golden
Week holidays. It is still just about 15 basis points above 2
1/2-month low of 0.28 percent hit in late April.
In contrast, the German Bund yield DE10YT-TWEB has shot up
60 basis points from a record low of 0.05 percent hit last
month.
"I think the JGB market went too far when the 10-year JGB
yield fell below 0.30 percent, where only foreign investors and
the Bank of Japan were buying," said a fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
"Still, given the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying, I
wonder if we will have a chance to buy 10-year JGBs above the
yield of 0.5 percent," he added.
The BOJ's JGB buying on Thursday attracted limited offers
from banks, suggesting there are not many players who needed to
dump JGBs for loss-cutting.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)