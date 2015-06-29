TOKYO, June 29 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday on fears of a Greek default plus a sharp slide by Tokyo's Nikkei average, although the gains were modest.

The five-year JGB yield dipped 1 basis point to 0.11 percent . The benchmark 10-year JGB yield, which touched a record low of 0.195 percent in January under the Bank of Japan's big quantitative easing scheme, fell 3 basis points to 0.44 percent.

The fall was mild compared to that of its 10-year U.S. Treasury counterpart, which saw its yield drop about 15 basis points during the Asian trading session amid increasing risk of Greece leaving its debt unpaid and exiting the euro zone.

"The are two reasons for the limited JGB reaction. First, yields are already at very low levels and JGBs already appear too rich for potential buyers. Second, Greece is not a major immediate factor for JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

"The market has been bracing for a Greek default for a while, and it has already shifted its focus to the possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone," he said.

Athens looks certain to miss its debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday as Greece's European partners shut the door on extending a credit lifeline after the cash-strapped country's surprise move to hold a referendum on bailout terms.

The Greek debt crisis chilled investor appetites for riskier assets, forcing the Nikkei down nearly 3 percent. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)