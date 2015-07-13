TOKYO, July 13 Japanese government bond prices started the week on a quiet note, edging down on Monday as the central bank refrained from buying and as investors monitored developments in Greece's debt crisis.

The Bank of Japan did not offer to buy JGBs under its asset purchase programme as some traders had expected, according to market participants.

At its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the BOJ might slightly cut its economic growth forecast and warn of heightening overseas risks.

Firmer stock prices also sapped demand for fixed-income assets. The Nikkei stock index was up 1.6 percent in afternoon trading.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at 0.440 percent, while the 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.205 percent. The 30-year yield was 1.5 basis points higher at 1.455 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.07 point at 147.16 in afternoon trading.

Investors lacked any incentive to take new positions as they awaited the outcome of an emergency euro zone summit meeting in Brussels to discuss a compromise proposal on a third bailout for Greece. A full session was set to reconvene later on Monday, a spokesman for summit chairman Donald Tusk said.

On the supply front, the Ministry of Finance will hold a 300 billion yen ($2.45 billion) liquidity enhancement auction for off-the-run superlong JGBs on Tuesday, and a monthly sale of 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year JGBs on Thursday. ($1 = 122.5400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)