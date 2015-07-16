TOKYO, July 16 Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Thursday after solid results at a monthly sale of 5-year JGBs, while the superlong zone edged down slightly.

The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year notes with a coupon set at 0.1 percent for the eighth straight month.

The lowest accepted price came in at 99.91, in line with market expectations, while the bid-to-cover ratio improved to 3.20 from 2.87 at last month's sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was a tight 0.01 for the fourth straight month, indicating firm demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.440 percent, while the 5-year yield inched down half a basis point to 0.115 percent.

But the superlong zone weakened slightly, with the 20-year yield adding half a basis point to 1.210 percent, and the 30-year yield rising 1 basis point to 1.455 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.10 point at 147.12 .

