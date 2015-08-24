TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, as few investors were eager to chase their yields even lower from current near four-month lows despite a sell-off in risk assets around the world.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs stood flat at 0.350 percent while the 10-year JGB futures prices were just up 0.03 point at 148.09.

Although the market was generally supported by concerns about the Chinese economy and a massive sell-off in global shares, there was very limited safe-haven flows.

JGB futures' trading volume was just 18,678 lots, more than 30 percent below the average so far this year.

Market players said few investors want to buy JGBs at current low yields, with the 10-year yield at the lowest level since early May.

The 20-year yield stood flat at 1.115 percent , also near four-month low.

Buyers are on hold also ahead of the 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.

