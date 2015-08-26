TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday, as volatility in global asset markets helped support safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.370 percent, within reach of a 3-1/2-month low of 0.350 percent hit late last week.

September 10-year JGB futures were also flat, at 147.94 .

JGBs came under early pressure after U.S. Treasuries fell overnight in response to China's policy easing steps late on Tuesday, but they regained traction as trading in the region's equity markets remained volatile despite the supportive measures.

Closely-watched Shanghai shares, which have lost 18 percent this month, weaved in and out of the red on Wednesday.

However, few investors were eager to chase JGB yields even lower in a market that has seen a significant loss of liquidity under the Bank of Japan's extensive bond-buying scheme.

This has meant that JGB yields have moved within a much narrower band during the current global market tumult than have those of other safe-haven peers such as Treasuries and German bunds. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)