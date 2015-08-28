TOKYO Aug 28 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday, with the negative impact from rallying Tokyo shares and an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries offset by the Bank of Japan's regular debt buying.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.385 percent and the 20-year yield edged down half a basis point to 1.150 percent.

The mid- to long-term JGB maturities were supported as the BOJ bought 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion) of five- to 10-year bonds on Friday as a part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme.

Market activity was subdued amid caution ahead of next Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction.

Japan's Nikkei surged more than 2 percent, helped by further gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. economic data buoyed sentiment that had been shaken by fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

($1 = 120.9700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)