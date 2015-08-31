TOKYO Aug 31 Japanese government bond prices
firmed slightly on Monday on safety bids and month-end demand
but many investors were reluctant to buy ahead of a 10-year bond
auction on Tuesday.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield dipped 0.5 basis
point to 0.375 percent, while the price of the
10-year JGB futures gained 0.07 point to 147.96.
Japanese share prices fell on renewed worries that the U.S.
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, helping to underpin
JGBs. Some pension funds also bought long-dated bonds to extend
their bond maturity at the end of the month.
Mildly supporting the market, Japan's industrial production
for July was weaker than expected, raising concerns that the
economy may be still stagnating in the July-September quarter
after a contraction in the preceding three months.
Still, few investors were eager to chase the market higher
ahead of the 2.4 trillion yen ($19.8 billion) 10-year bond
auction on Tuesday.
($1 = 121.15 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)