BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, after U.S. payrolls data did not provide clarity on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates.
The benchmark September 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.01 point to 148.17, moving in a 0.07-point range.
In the cash bond market, the 10-year bonds rose 0.5 basis point to 0.370 percent while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.375 percent.
Although long-dated U.S. debt prices gained a tad on Friday on falls in stocks, U.S. money market futures hardly budged after a mixed U.S. employment report.
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.