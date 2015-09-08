TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese government bonds firmed on Tuesday, underpinned by slumping equities and decent demand at a 30-year sale.

The Nikkei index wiped out year-to-date gains in afternoon trading, and ended down 2.4 percent for the day.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was steady on the day at 0.365 percent, down from 0.375 percent earlier in the session, while the 5-year yield was also flat at 0.065 percent, its lowest level since late April.

The 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points, to 1.355 percent, down from 1.385 percent earlier.

The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly 800 billion yen auction of 30-year JGBs with a coupon of 1.4 percent. The lowest accepted price at the auction was 99.65 to yield 1.416 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was a respectable 3.11 times, though down from the last sale's 3.30 times. But the tail between the average and accepted lowest prices narrowed to 0.09 from 0.15 at last month's sale.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.13 point at 148.30 after earlier rising as high as 148.31, its highest level since late January.

Data released early in the session showed that Japan's economy shrank less than expected in the second quarter although capital expenditure fell more than originally forecast. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)