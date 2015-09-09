TOKYO, Sept 9 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday, as a dramatic rally in equities drew
investors' attention away from the fixed-income market.
The Nikkei stock index posted its biggest one-day
percentage gain since October 2008, adding 7.7 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis
point to 0.365 percent, while the 30-year yield
tacked on half a basis point to 1.400 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.05 point at 148.25
after earlier inching up to 148.34, which was its
highest level since late January.
The Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operations
underpinned JGBs, even in the face of the stock market's sharp
gains.
The BOJ offered to buy a total of 780 billion yen ($6.48
billion) of JGBs in 3 tranches under its asset purchase program:
400 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion yen
in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs
maturing in 25 years or longer.
($1 = 120.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)