TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese government bonds rose on Thursday, taking their cue from a downturn in Tokyo equities and a solid outcome from a 5-year JGB auction.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 2.5 percent after downbeat economic figures released early in the session.

Government data showed that Japanese machinery orders unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in July, increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to offer fresh stimulus.

The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly auction of 5-year JGBs, offering 2.5 trillion yen ($20.72 billion) of the notes with a coupon of 0.100 percent. The lowest accepted price at the auction was 100.15 to yield 0.0691 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 3.49 times, compared with 3.45 at the previous sale. The tail between the average and accepted lowest prices matched last month's narrow 0.01.

In cash trade, the yield on 5-year JGBs was down half a basis point at 0.060 percent.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.350 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.13 point at 148.07, moving back toward this week's high of 148.34, which was its highest level since late January.

($1 = 120.6500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)