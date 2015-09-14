TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Monday after the Bank of Japan skipped its bond-buying
operation despite market expectations of the central bank's
buying.
The 10-year Japanese government bond futures dropped 0.09
point in price to 148.03 while the yield on the cash
10-year JGB rose 1.5 basis points to 0.360 percent
.
Trading was slow as the Bank of Japan started its two-day
policy meeting on Monday. While the central bank is widely
expected to keep its policy unchanged, some market players think
there is a small chance the BOJ eases its policy further.
The five-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.065
percent.
