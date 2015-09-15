TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese government bond futures
price dropped to two-week lows on Tuesday after the Bank of
Japan refrained from taking additional easing steps.
While the outcome was widely expected, a very small number
of market players had been bracing for a surprise easing given
weak economic data over recent weeks.
The 10-year JGB futures dropped to as low as 147.80
, down 0.23 point on the day.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGB rose 2.5 basis points to
0.380 percent, while selling was evident in the
medium-term sector, where the five-year yield rose to one-month
high of 0.085 percent.
There has been some speculation that the BOJ could cut the
interest rate on excess reserve as a part of additional easing,
although BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had denied last week that
such an option was being considered.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)