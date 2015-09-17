TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese government bonds were mostly slightly firmer on Thursday, in quiet trade as investors waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve had decided to raise its Fed funds interest rate.

The chance that the U.S. central bank would hike rates for the first time since 2006 fell to 21 percent after tame inflation data on Wednesday, down from 27 percent late on Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.

The Fed's rate hike decision is expected at 1800 GMT.

The JGB market had a muted reaction to data showing Japan's exports slowed for a second straight month in August, reinforcing expectations that policymakers eventually would be forced to muster fresh stimulus steps.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.31 billion) worth of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the 25-year to 40-year zone, under its asset-buying operations.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.365 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.415 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.06 point at 147.99 .

($1 = 120.8700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)