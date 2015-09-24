TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Thursday, supported by worries about slowing global growth though trading was subdued ahead of the end of the Japanese financial half-year.

The 10-year JGB futures gained 0.04 point to 148.30 , but the cash benchmark 10-year JGBs were untraded so far. The market was closed for public holidays from Monday through Wednesday this week.

JGBs were underpinned by strength in U.S. Treasuries during the Japanese holidays, with another weak reading of China's manufacturing sector on Wednesday highlighting concerns over the global economy.

Trading was slow, however, as many investors shunned the market ahead of Sept 30, when their financial half-year ends.

In recent weeks, steady investor demand had underpinned the bond market.

Data from a brokerage group published on Thursday showed foreign investors bought a net 2.4 trillion yen of Japanese bonds in August, the second highest level so far this year.

Japanese city banks, a category that includes the country's largest banks, also bought 838 billion yen in net, their largest buying in a year and a half.

