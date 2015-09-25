PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Sept 25 The benchmark Japanese government bond yield touched a four-month low on Friday as purchases by the Bank of Japan continued to tighten the supply of debt available to investors.
The 10-year JGB yield reached 0.325 percent, a trough not seen since late May. December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 148.36.
The BOJ has been buying large amounts of JGBs as a part of its monetary easing scheme, sucking up much of the market's liquidity in the process.
Strong investor demand for debt was revealed at Friday's 500 billion yen ($4.16 billion) "liquidity-enhancing" auction, where the amount of bids exceeded 2 trillion yen for the first time.
Every month the finance ministry conducts these auctions, in which older notes are sold, in an attempt to improve market liquidity.
($1 = 120.1800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
