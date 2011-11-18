TOKYO Nov 18 The two-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a 13-month low on Friday, helped by safe-haven bids as surging bond yields in euro zone nations raised fears the debt crisis there could spiral out of control.

The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.115 percent, its lowest since October 2010. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)