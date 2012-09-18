BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announces details of contemplated Caesars Palace Las Vegas financing
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
TOKYO, Sept 18 The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bond rose to its highest level in five months on Tuesday, as JGBs slipped across the curve.
Some market participants said JGBS were weakening on fading expectations that the Bank of Japan would take additional easing steps at a policy meeting this week.
The 30-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.925 percent, its highest level since April.
June 6 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company Inc :
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors