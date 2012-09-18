TOKYO, Sept 18 The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bond rose to its highest level in five months on Tuesday, as JGBs slipped across the curve.

Some market participants said JGBS were weakening on fading expectations that the Bank of Japan would take additional easing steps at a policy meeting this week.

The 30-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.925 percent, its highest level since April.