Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
TOKYO Dec 25 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield dropped to a record low on Thursday as investors moved down the curve seeking higher yielding debt in a holiday-thinned market.
The 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 0.310 percent, its lowest on record.
Highlighting how low yields have become under the Bank of Japan's qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt, two-year government bonds were sold for the first time at negative yields. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.