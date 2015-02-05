TOKYO Feb 5 The yield on Japan's 30-year government debt plunged on Thursday after investor demand for super-longs at an auction of new 30-year bonds gave the market some relief.

The Japanese government bond market, which has enjoyed a bull run for much of the year, was thrown into turbulence earlier this week when a 10-year note sale drew surprisingly weak demand.

Thursday's 30-year auction results, though not spectacular, still showed investor demand remained sufficient for super-long debt.

The 30-year yield fell 7 basis points to 1.355 percent after rising to a 2-1/2 month high of 1.465 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)